Don't bother with the heavy winter jacket early this week, as temperatures are expected to stick in the mid-40s and low 50s in Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 51 degrees Tuesday and 50 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds should be sparse, and winds are expected to top out at 5 to 10 mph.
A winter storm may hit Friday into Saturday that is predicted to start as rain and turn into snow.
"A system will impact Southern Colorado, kicking up strong winds, cooling our temperatures and bringing us the chance for rain changing over to snow," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "As it stands right now, the bulk of this system will impact Friday night into Saturday."