An auspicious forecast kicks off the new year.

Wednesday's afternoon highs will soar into the mid-50s, while overnight lows will drop in to the 20s. No precipitation is in the works, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, though it's likely the mountains will receive some wind and snow.

The rest of the week will get a little chillier, with Thursday and Friday temperatures dropping about 15 degrees, according to KKTV. Clouds will roll back in on Friday and wind is expected.

Expect the weekend to perk back up in to the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday, reports KKTV, though cold winds will have you reaching for a scarf.