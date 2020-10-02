Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence, both tested negative for COVID-19.
The vice president's press secretary, Devin O'Malley, announced the couple's negative test on Friday morning, hours after President Trump, First lady Melania Trump and presidential adviser Hope Hicks were revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.
"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day," he said in a tweet. "This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."
O'Malley did not say whether the vice president and second lady would be quarantining given their proximity to the president.
Trump said in a late-night tweet that he and the first lady would begin self-quarantining immediately. White House physician Sean Conley released a memo that said the two are doing well and "remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."
"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania," Pence said in a tweet around 2 a.m. EDT.
Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020