Middle and high schools in Colorado Springs' largest school district will transition to online learning through the end of the calendar year, if not longer, the district announced late Friday, citing an inability to adequately staff schools.
"I am forced to make the most difficult decision I have ever had to make," Academy District 20 Superintendent Tom Gregory wrote in an email to parents Friday. "After hearing from principals, it is clear this path is untenable.
"Waking up each morning, being unsure if you will quickly be sent home to quarantine for 14 days is taking a mental, emotional and physical toll on our students, staff and families."
The decision is not due to transmission within schools, but community transmission that "results in large-scale quarantines and isolations, which then impact our ability to staff schools," Gregory wrote, adding that the move, while less than ideal, will provide consistency to students and staff.
"We will be able to consider in-person learning when the community is able to reasonably control transmission," he wrote.
As of noon Friday, the district had 3,463 students and 823 staff in quarantine or isolation, with 15 schools unable to provide in-person learning due to that fact. Some District 20 schools are on their second or third transitions to online learning, Gregory said.
Middle and high schools will transition to online learning Monday, though students with special needs will continue to be served in person.
The district has yet to make a decision on the status of elementary schools but will make such a decision no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Gregory said, adding that students should plan to attend in-person learning this coming week unless their school is already in online-learning mode.
On Wednesday the area's second-largest district, Colorado Springs School District 11, and Harrison School District 2, in southeast Colorado Springs, announced they would transition to online learning after Thanksgiving break through the end of the year, citing similar staffing difficulties due to quarantines.
Both districts said they would resume in-person learning after the start of 2021, if conditions allow.
Earlier this month Falcon School District 49 became the first Pikes Peak-region district to shut down in-person classes. All instruction, with the exception of students with special needs, transitioned online as of Monday.
On Wednesday Pueblo School District 70 announced it would move classes online beginning Thursday through the remainder of the year, citing "the staggering upward climb of positive COVID cases throughout the city and county."
Statewide, approximately 18% of elementary students are in remote learning, 20% in hybrid learning and 63% attending classes, Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said Wednesday at a state Board of Education meeting, held virtually.
Approximately 30% of middle and high school students are in remote learning, 30% in hybrid learning and 26% attending learning in person, she said, adding that most students who were attending remotely as of that morning were doing so by choice.
"Districts are making decisions as we speak because of the increase in cases," she said. "We're back in a moment where things are changing quick."
At least 5,698 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools were in quarantine or isolation as of Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts.