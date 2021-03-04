Heavy snowflakes fell across El Paso County Thursday afternoon with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Forecasts earlier in the day predicted little to no accumulation but parts of the county saw some buildup as of 12:30 Thursday, the agency said.
The last two days I was walking around in shorts. Not today. #coloradosprings #colorado #weather #snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/lQPcJW0RJd— Terry Terrones (@terryterrones) March 4, 2021
Residents in parts of Woodland Park reported 2.5 inches of snow and large flakes fell steadily across the region from southern Colorado Springs to northern parts of Monument.
"Roads conditions in Teller County continue to worsen," Teller County Sheriff's Office spokesman Greg Couch tweeted. "Slow down please."
Temperatures hovered in the low 30s Thursday afternoon and visibility remained poor as clouds of snow set in across the Interstate 25 corridor, the agency said.
Winds were also expected to pick up to between 20 to 30 mph, the weather service tweeted.
Snow could reach or surpass 1 to 1.5 inches per hour, Shaun Lucero, one of the city's snow manger, said in an email.
"Precipitation rates over COS are then expected to become lighter while the heavier snow settles in over the higher terrain of the Palmer Divide into the evening," Lucero wrote.
Road conditions were wet and started to accumulate patches of snow and ice, the weather service noted.
"Roadways were starting to get messy due to the snow falling in the Colorado Springs region," the weather service tweeted.