Microsoft says a one-month experiment of enacting a four-day work week at its Japan offices not only increased productivity, but also made employees happier.
The Guardian reports Microsoft Japan gave its entire workforce of 2,300 people Friday off for five weeks and did it without lowering their pay.
The result was reportedly a 40% boost in productivity. Meetings were more efficient and workers were happier. They also took 25% less time off during the trial.
