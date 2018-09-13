DENVER — Michelle Obama is making a stop in the Mile High City this December to talk about her new memoir that’s set be released on November 13.
The former first lady announced a 10-city book tour titled Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama on Wednesday afternoon. Her conversation in Denver will be held at Pepsi Center on December 13.
Attendees can expect to hear about a range of experiences and events that shaped her life – from her childhood in Chicago to her years spent as the First Lady of the United States of America.
There will also be onstage conversations between Michelle Obama and a selection of moderators that will be announced at a later date.
Michelle Obama and Live Nation also plan to donate 10 percent of every show’s ticket sales to various charities, school and community groups in each city of the tour.
The tour kicks off November 13 in Chicago, and ends in Dallas on December 17. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting at 10 a.m. on September 21 at BecomingMichelleObama.com.
