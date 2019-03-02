Right-wing firebrand Michelle Malkin delivered a fiery speech on immigration in which she slammed moderate Republicans, including the "ghost of John McCain," at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington on Friday.
Malkin painted immigration, both legal and illegal, as an invasion and an existential threat to America. And she did not just blame Democrats for the problem.
"It's the GOP sell-outs, not just the radical, open-borders left, that is in bed with immigration saboteurs," she said. "Like the ones who hijacked the tea party movement to shill for amnesty. Those are the real grifters cashing in and practicing deceit at the expense of their base and at the expense of our country."
