Michael Swinyard, 67, was the fifth and final victim killed in Monday's shooting rampage in Denver and Lakewood, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announced Wednesday.

The medical examiner said he died Monday night of gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of N. Williams St.

Swinyard lived in the One Cheesman Place apartment building at 1201 N. Williams St. where the third shooting incident took place, according to public records. Police said a man was fatally shot inside of the apartment building at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Prior to that, the gunman killed two women and injured a man at First and Broadway and shot at people in the 200 block of West Sixth Avenue. After the apartment shooting, the gunman killed two more people in Lakewood and got into three separate shootouts with police before being killed by an officer.

The other four victims who were killed have been identified as 44-year-old Alicia Cardenas, 35-year-old Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, 38-year-old Danny Scofield and 28-year-old Sarah Steck.

Two others were shot but survived, Jimmy Maldonado — husband of Gunn-Maldonado — and a female Lakewood police officer.

Authorities have identified 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod as the gunman. McLeod died Monday night during a shootout with the Lakewood police officer, whose name has yet to be released.

Police said McLeod, a Denver resident, knew most of the victims through personal or business relationships and specifically targeted them, police said. Detectives are still investigating McLeod’s motives.