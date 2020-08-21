WESTMINSTER — A teacher at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, the district announced on its website Friday.
That teacher, who was not identified by name due to privacy laws, tested positive on Friday and was at the school during its first day on Thursday.
Students who were in direct contact with the teacher will be moved to remote learning for a 14-day quarantine period, the district said.
Hodgkins Leadership Academy will remain open for in-person learning for all other students.
