Methane gas exploded Tuesday at Miami-Yoder School District JT-60, injuring one man but no schoolchildren.
The small, rural school district east of Colorado Springs will be closed Wednesday, its website says.
Methane had built up in the sprinkler system at the district’s campus at 420 S. Rush Road, and it exploded about 150 feet south of the school after a valve was turned on about 4 p.m., said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
A male worker was flown by helicopter to a hospital with burns on his hands and face, Kirby said. His injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, she said.
The district, with 316 students in preschool through 12th grade, started school last week for all but the preschoolers, the website says.