A Teller County man is accused of lacing marijuana with methamphetamine that was distributed to students at Woodland Park Middle School, the Sheriff's Office reported Friday.
"We are shocked that this type of drug may have been introduced to our children," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "An act such as this will not go unpunished in our community."
John Bruce Fifield Jr., 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the county jail on $50,000 bond. He faces felony charges of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing and/or selling illegal narcotics, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He also is suspected of misdemeanor charges of child abuse and possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.
Members of the new Teller Narcotics Team served a search warrant at 60 Overlook Circle in Sedalia based on information from school resource officers that the marijuana was "supplied to a limited number of students."
Fifield's arrest was the first for the team, a collaborative effort by the Sheriff's Office and the Cripple Creek and Woodland Park police departments with the FBI and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Until now, the team has been training in narcotics investigations and undercover work.
"We are committed to the safety of our schools and the children that attend our schools," Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung said in a statement. "They are our greatest asset. Any time we get information about dangers to our children, we take action in conjunction with our partners to address the threat."
"This is the reason we have School Resource Officers (SRO's)," wrote Woodland Park School District RE-2 Superintendent Steve Woolf. "We enjoy our cooperation with the police department and the sheriff’s office. We are invested in safe schools, so anytime something such as this comes up, we are on it."
Any parents who suspect their child was exposed to an illegal drug can receive free home test kits from their child's school, the school district or a school resource officer through Woodland Park police, the Sheriff's Office advised.