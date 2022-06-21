A drug trafficking organization known to the Colorado Springs Police Department was targeted during a traffic stop Monday.

Police pulled over 28-year-old Marco Castro at South Union Boulevard and Parkside Drive.

Inside Castro's vehicle, police said they found heroin, fentanyl, 465 grams of meth and $12,000. Police searched the vehicle after a positive alert from a K-9 unit.

Castro, who was on parole for drug distribution, was arrested on new drug distribution charges and booked in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, police said.

Castro pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution, manufacturing in 2015, according to court records. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The investigation into the drug operation is ongoing, according to police.