Penrose Library in the Pikes Peak Library District closed Saturday after initial screenings for meth contamination in the bathrooms showed levels that were above the state's threshold.

According to a release sent Saturday afternoon, initial screening results were released on Friday from testing conducted Feb. 8 at three of the most highly trafficked libraries in the district: East Library, Library 21c, and Penrose Library.

The district said samples taken from bathrooms in the East and 21c libraries contained methamphetamine contamination levels measuring above the minimum state limit set by the state of 0.25 micrograms per 100 centimeters, but below the maximum threshold of 0.5 micrograms per 100 centimeters.

“Results at this level trigger the need to proceed to the next level of testing, the preliminary assessment level. This level of tests narrows the results to the specific locations within the restroom that have been affected and determines the extent to which they have been affected,” the release read.

Samples from several restrooms in the Penrose Library showed contamination levels above the maximum threshold, prompting the need for “extensive preliminary assessment level testing for those restrooms and a few of the immediately adjacent areas,” according to the district.

Results of preliminary assessment level tests will be released once they become available, the district said.

It’s likely that Penrose Library will remain closed through the remainder of next week, the release said.

This article will be updated once more information is received.