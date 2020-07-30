DENVER — Videos of a fireball shooting over the sky west of Denver on Tuesday night might have had some folks thinking “ok 2020 … you’ve got to chill!” but it’s actually just a fairly regular space phenomenon.
“What it looks like that folks saw last night is a fireball, that’s a bright meteor, a large chunk of space rock that’s falling through the earth’s atmosphere, it looks like it broke up in this case,” said Naomi Pequette, a space scientist at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
She said a handful of these have been spotted in Denver in recent years, and that a local observatory has seen four fireballs on camera over the last seven days. But, this isn’t another sign of an impending apocalypse.
“It actually makes sense right now: we’re at the peak of two meteor showers: the Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids,” Pequette said.