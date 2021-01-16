A man who robbed a Colorado Springs bank in 2019 and reportedly yelled “Merry Christmas” while throwing the stolen money into the air was arrested in Teller County Friday after a brief chase, officials said.
David Oliver, 66, faces multiple charges, including felony menacing, possession of a gun, and driving under the influence, according to a news release.
A Teller County deputy saw a Ford Expedition without license plates on Loy Creek Road east of Woodland Park and signaled for the driver to pull over, the release said. When the SUV stopped about a mile later on Rampart Range Road, the driver rolled down the window and reportedly said, “I’ve got a gun and I'm not going back to jail.” The driver then showed a handgun before driving away with the deputy in pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.
During the brief chase, the driver threw the gun out of the vehicle near Forest Service Road 946 and the deputy stopped to pick it up. The SUV driver pulled over while the deputy looked for the gun, but drove off again when other deputies arrived. The deputies did not chase the SUV.
While deputies were checking the area where the gun had been tossed, Oliver came back and “surrendered peacefully to the deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.
Oliver gained a measure of notoriety in December 2019 when he went into an Academy Bank in Colorado Springs and demanded money from a teller, claiming he was armed. When he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, witnesses said he shouted “Merry Christmas” while tossing the stolen bills around. Police later found Oliver in a downtown coffee shop and arrested him.