When Damon Durham walked through the door at Mercy’s Gate, he wasn’t quite sure he should be there. After all, he wasn’t homeless or unemployed. He had an apartment and job driving for a caterer. It had been a long time since he had to “stay on a few couches along my journey,” he said. But recently financially squeezed, he was seriously behind in his utility bill and feared the lights might be turned off. “Hard times are overwhelming. I was in a situation. You never know how things can unfold.”
Colorado Springs Utilities suggested he get help through Mercy’s Gate, one of its Project COPE charitable partners that help provide emergency utilities assistance.
“I took the leap and trusted the situation,” Durham said. “I found the (intake) interview enlightening and helpful. They made me comfortable.”
He had to drop out of barber college a couple years ago and this charitable boost will help keep him on financial track to eventually return to school, he said. “It’s a blessing to find a place like this to get help.”
Durham’s situation is not unique, said Rose Artuso, Mercy’s Gate program director. “We are seeing a great need for services for the working poor. They are often a single emergency or crises away from homelessness.” Approximately 30% of clients are employed full time, about 29% are unemployed, and the other 40% are underemployed, retirees, students, stay at home moms, and such.
The agency provides short term aid for rent or mortgage assistance, medical and prescription help, transportation and clothing vouchers, a food pantry, legal and tax services, and referrals.
Mercy’s Gate sees clients (or neighbors as they call them) from all walks of life. “Many have never asked for assistance and they start out embarrassed. But they find community here,” Artuso said.
While there is economic growth and low unemployment, these days, many people have been left behind, said Jason Dilger, executive director. The working poor live paycheck to paycheck because of low income jobs. Even two incomes can still place a family at risk and below the federal poverty line. Finances are exacerbated by lack of affordable housing, and rising costs of goods and services. No one is immune. A single medical crisis can fell even those with advanced degrees and good paying jobs.
One client, Gabrielle, who stopped by Mercy’s Gate to shop at the food pantry, had once been an administrative assistant, but now cannot work and receives disability payments. She has an apartment, but her money does not stretch far.
Mercy’s Gate helps keep her from homelessness, Artuso said. She has periodically been helped with rent, utilities, medical attention and other services.
“I feel relief and I’m thankful. I could have been on the streets if not for Mercy’s Gate. I wouldn’t have anything,” Gabrielle said.