Long-time Colorado Springs gun store owner Paul Paradis was sick to hear about the mass shooting Monday afternoon that killed 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder.
Alleged gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, purchased a Ruger AR-556 rifle less than a week before the shooting. Paradis wasn’t surprised to hear that a semi-automatic rifle was used in the shooting, saying there are millions of AR-15-style rifles across America.
“Millions of people use them for hunting, enjoyment and self-defense,” he said. “I’m really tired of the broad-based attacks on people that have no ill will and have never done any harm.”
AR-15-style rifles are popular for their accuracy, light weight and little recoil, Paradis said.
“The guns are typically sold with 10-round magazines but even though Colorado has made 30-round magazines illegal, they are everywhere,” Paradis said at his store west of downtown.
The military carries a fully automatic version of the rifles, the M-4 carbine, which itself is a variant of the M-16 rifle American troops started using in Vietnam.
Paradis doesn’t see banning guns and background checks as the way to stop mass shootings.
“We are spending probably a half-a-billion dollars on background checks and we don’t have enough police on the streets, we don’t have resources for the mentally ill, crime labs are over-burdened and you can’t do DNA in less than six months or a year, Paradis said. “All these things would help stop criminal activity, but we don’t do anything to solve the problem. I’m angry and frustrated.”
Paradis said he treats customers at Paradise Sales with the respect he feels they all deserve.
“My store is kind of like the United Nations,” he said. “I have so many immigrants that come here that are loving the fact that they can own a gun. But there is a segment of our society that believes that is a threat. Whenever someone comes in with a strange name or a strange background, it increases peoples fear.”
President Joe Biden called on Congress Tuesday to pass an assault weapons ban.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone another hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the house and senate to act,” Biden said. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country. This should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives, American lives.”