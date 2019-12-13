DENVER — Questions of mental fitness brought an early halt Friday to a hearing for admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr.

Dear, 61, appeared shackled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen Mix. But the day’s business — including a planned arraignment — was trumped by legal arguments over whether Dear should be re-evaluated by psychiatrists.

Federal prosecutors called it a natural first step, given that rulings in state court have consistently found Dear incompetent to proceed since May 2016, concluding that he is in the grip of a delusional disorder and cannot effectively guide his own defense.

“We believe there are real problems with those findings,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Pegeen Rhyne, who suggested the case has dragged on because of poor mental health opinions. “Justice has been delayed. It’s been delayed for four years.”

But the defense objected to the prosecution’s request for a new evaluation, saying it needs more time to research legal issues.

Federal public defender Natalie Stricklin said she needs to explore how Dear's federal indictment will affect, and be affected by, the case against him in state court.

In a preliminary motion filed Thursday, Dear's attorneys also complained that the prosecution had jumped the gun in forwarding materials for review by its preferred psychiatrist, Dr. Park Dietz.

“Whether the materials were ones this court would conclude were proper for Dietz to review in connection with a competency evaluation are unknown,” federal public defender Virginia L. Grady said in a written response.

For his part, Dear is adamant that he remains competent, as he made clear in court through several shouted interruptions.

According to arguments in court, competency evaluations are generally done through the Bureau of Prisons. Getting Dear in front of a psychiatrist going that route could take “several months,” Rhyne said. But Dietz said he could complete his initial interview in a day or two, if Dear is cooperative, shortening any delays, she said.

The defense also attacked Dietz's reliability as an evaluator, another issue to be decided down the road.

Dietz has participated in several high-profile cases, including serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

The judge set a Dec. 27 deadline for the U.S. Attorney’s Office to file its reply to the defense filing and said she would issue a ruling in due course afterward.

Other issues will be held in abeyance pending a ruling on competency, the judge said.

Legal battles over Dear’s mental health have consumed the case against him in the state courts, where he faces 179 counts in the Nov. 27, 2015, shooting at the lone Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs.

Three people were killed — including University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Police Officer Garrett Swasey — and nine others were wounded. Swasey's widow, Rachel, attended Friday's hearing in Denver.

A federal grand jury on Monday handed up a new 68-count indictment, apparently as an end-run around the stalled state prosecution. U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn cited "four years of lengthy delays" in deciding to pursue the new charges, which carry a potential death penalty.

The El Paso County District Attorney's Office, which is leading the state prosecution, supported and cheered the federal takeover.

Whether the state case will proceed in the face of questions about Dear’s mental fitness — and at what speed — is unclear.

Dear was arrested Monday at the state hospital in Pueblo. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, which does not disclose where criminal defendants are held.

A defense motion that he remain in Pueblo while the federal prosecution continues will also be addressed at a later date.