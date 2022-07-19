Two men who died in a shootout were determined to have killed each other following a verbal argument, Colorado Springs police announced Tuesday.

The men, identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 46-year-old Antonio Bonner and 37-year-old Russell Basham, argued in the parking lot of the Incline Apartments located at 3125 Sinton Road on July 13. The disagreement escalated until the two began shooting at each other with the guns they were carrying, police said. There are no other suspects, police said.

Police were notified of the shooting around 7:15 p.m. Officers arrived to find Basham deceased and Bonner injured from a gunshot wound. Bonner was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Basham and Bonner's deaths are being ruled homicides and they are the 29th and 30th such crimes of the year. Colorado Springs had investigated 21 homicides at this time last year, in what ended up being a record-setting year for homicides.