The Fremont Coroner's Office has identified two men found dead in a ravine last Tuesday.

The two men were found with injuries "consistent with foul play," the Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced last week. The Coroner's Office identified the two as 25-year-old Ryan Joe Roth and 36-year-old Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes.

Deputies found the men's bodies in the area of mile marker 10.5 on County Road 67/Phantom Canyon Road.

Local detectives will work with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the case, a release stated.