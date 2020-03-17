Two men who authorities say are connected to six Colorado Springs robberies in the past two months were arrested Thursday, Colorado Springs police said Tuesday.

Terrence Howard Jr., 22, and Treyon Potts, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated robbery, police said. The men are accused of committing six separate robberies on four different days around Colorado Springs: two 7-Eleven convenience stores on Jan. 11, a Circle K convenience store and Conoco gas station on Jan. 17, and two more 7-Eleven stores on Jan. 18 and Feb. 21, police said.

Authorities said the men wore masks and threatened the use of a weapon at each of the robberies.

Howard and Potts are being held at the El Paso County jail in lieu of $100,000 bails, jail records show.

RELATED: