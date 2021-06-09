Colorado Springs police arrested two men on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing car parts, officials said.
Michael Adelsperger, 55, and Anthony Portnova, 36, could face felony charges, according to police.
Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a call that claimed two men were removing catalytic converters from vehicles in the 1600 block of E. Woodmen Rd. in northeast Colorado Springs. As they arrived, witnesses said they saw the suspects leaving the area in a Chevy Tahoe with a motorcycle strapped to the back.
Not long after police issued a bulletin on the vehicle, State Patrol officers saw it leave Interstate 25 at the Fillmore St. exit. When the city police and state troopers stopped the vehicle, they found a catalytic converter in the back seat.
Adelsperger and Portnova were both taken into custody. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Thieves commonly steal catalytic converters because they contain precious metals including platinum, palladium, and rhodium, police said.