Two men were reportedly pointing guns at others, including an El Paso County deputy, near downtown early Monday, Colorado Springs police said.
Multiple calls were made to police about 7:50 a.m. near Wahsatch and Colorado avenues, reporting two men walking around with guns and pointing them at several cars passing by.
One of the men pointed a gun at the first responding deputy, police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said.
Jason Rios, 18, and Jacob Collins, 20, were arrested without injuries. Lt. Sokolik did not provide details for how the men were detained or which of the two men pointed their gun at the deputy.
There were no injuries reported.
Law enforcement officers from both the sheriff's office and the police department responded, making the resolution of the situation "a joint effort," Sokolik said.
Rios and Collins are facing charges of felony menacing, police said.