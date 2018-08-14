Three men and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in a series of eight robberies and a theft across Colorado Springs this month, police said.
Arrested were Anthony Jareil Brown, 26; Andrew Lee Thomas-Nuell, 21; Preston Prescott Willis, 22; and the juvenile.
Two of the suspects were arrested Saturday, police said. Multiple search warrants were executed, and police said they found four firearms and "evidence related to the series of cases."
The other two were arrested Tuesday, and more search warrants were executed, leading to "critical evidence," police said.
The heists were:
• A personal robbery at 328 E. Platte Ave., at 11:34 p.m. Aug. 5
• A robbery at Circle K, 4315 N. Academy Blvd., at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6
• A personal robbery at 1630 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 6
• A theft at Loaf n Jug, 5374 Airport Road, at 9:38 p.m. Aug. 6
• A robbery at Diamond Shamrock, 715 Cheyenne Meadows Road, at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 8
• A robbery at Circle K, 1255 Air Academy Loop, at 1:42 a.m. Aug. 8
• A robbery at 7-Eleven, 2350 Hancock Expressway, at 1:59 a.m. Aug. 8
• A robbery at Loaf n Jug, 3705 Drennan Road, at 11:21 p.m. Friday
• A robbery at Loaf n Jug, 2505 S. Chelton Road, at 11:31 p.m. Friday
Brown and Willis remained in El Paso County jail Tuesday on $25,000 bonds, inmate records show. Thomas-Nuell was being held without bond as a community corrections violator.
Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call police at 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.