A shooting at Memorial Park skate park Tuesday night left one person injured, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said at 8:54 p.m. they received reports of multiple shots fired at the skate park located on 1707 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Police initially could not locate any victims when they went to the park, but did see evidence of multiple shots being fired, they said.

At around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said they were notified of a male taking himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone with information or who was a witness to the shooting to call (719) 444-7000.