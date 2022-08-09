A memorial service for El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery is scheduled at New Life Church.

Peery was killed Sunday when investigating a shooting in Widefield. The alleged shooter, John Paz, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and an unidentified woman also was found deceased in the front yard of a residence of 501 Ponderosa Drive.

The public memorial for Peery is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at New Life, 110225 Voyager Parkway, church officials confirmed.

New Life Church has hosted previous fallen officer memorials dating as far back as 2006, when Colorado Springs police officer Jared Jensen was killed in the line of duty.

Other memorials have been held for Kenneth Jordan, Matt Tyner, Garrett Swasey and most recently for Micah Flick, in February 2018.

New Life Church north campus auditorium seats about 4,000. For this reason, Pastor Brady Boyd says it is well equipped to handle a potentially large outpouring of support for Peery, his family and local law enforcement.

"Our facility is the largest in town," Boyd said. "It could be done at (Broadmoor) World Arena, but that's not as intimate. We're a church and are happy to open our building when the community needs to mourn."

Boyd said he expects law enforcement officers may begin to gather as early as 8 a.m. Monday and that New Life will be ready to host the early arrivals and pray with them if needed.

"We know how to grieve," he said. "We know how to be with people in their darkest hour."

During the procession for Flick, thousands of law enforcement personnel gathered to pay their respects. Residents lined the roads to view the procession, despite falling snow and cold temperatures.

The community came together, as did law enforcement agencies in the region.

"People want to gather," Boyd said. "We didn't know this particular deputy, but we're ready to host the family and care for them."

Boyd also said the church wants to give the community a chance to grieve, which "is important."

Though New Life Church is a Christian church, Boyd said open to the public means open to the public: Everyone is welcome.

"Anybody of any faith, or of no faith is welcome," he said. "Everybody is welcome."