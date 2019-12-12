A memorial service will be held Friday for a Colorado Department of Corrections officer killed in an explosion on Dec. 4.
The service for Joshua Voth will be held at New Life Church at 11025 Voyager Parkway, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Voth, of Cañon City, had been with the department since 2016 and leaves behind his wife and three young children, the DOC said in a press release. He helped teach offenders trade skills.
“He will be dearly missed, but he will never be forgotten," DOC Executive Director Dean Williams said in the release. "Our primary concern continues to be ensuring his family have the support they need, and that as a department we are able to band together during this tragic time.”
State and local officials continue to investigate the explosion. A cause has not yet been determined.
Gov. Jared Polis issued an order Tuesday for all flags on public buildings to be lowered to half-staff between sunrise and sunset Friday in honor of Voth, Sumit County firefighter Ken Jones and state representative Kimmi Lewis.