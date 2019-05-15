Closings:
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses will be running on a Sunday schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.
Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail services Monday.
Public schools: Most school districts on summer break. Check individual districts.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open until 6 p.m. Monday.
Major grocery and department stores: Most open regular hours Monday.
Events:
MONDAY
Memorial Day Commemoration — Hosted by Evergreen Heritage with historic displays, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with 10 US Calvary Buffalo Soldiers Commemoration at 11 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery Historic Chapel, 1005 Hancock Expressway, free; 460-7328.
Angels of America's Fallen Fundraiser — One dollar from every pint to benefit Angels of America's Fallen, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com; Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; bristolbrewing.com.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info