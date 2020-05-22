CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses running on modified Sunday schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: Pikes Peak District Library branches closed and not offering curbside services Monday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail Monday.
Public schools: School districts, some may still be holding online classes. Check with individual districts.
The Gazette: Office closed; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls, major department and grocery stores: Due to COVID-19, some stores are closed or on adjusted hours. Check with individual stores.