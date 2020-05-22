CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses running on modified Sunday schedule Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: Pikes Peak District Library branches closed and not offering curbside services Monday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail Monday.

Public schools: School districts, some may still be holding online classes. Check with individual districts.

The Gazette: Office closed; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls, major department and grocery stores: Due to COVID-19, some stores are closed or on adjusted hours. Check with individual stores.