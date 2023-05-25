On the last day of July in 1871, under the shadow of Pikes Peak, Gen. Robert Cameron and other colleagues of Gen. William Jackson Palmer drove a stake into the ground of sprawling, treeless prairie and officially established the city that would a year later become known permanently as Colorado Springs.

One-hundred-fifty-two years later, a new solid granite memorial weighing about 1,250 pounds and standing 5 feet tall and 32 inches wide marks the spot — what is now the southeast portion of the intersection of S. Cascade and Pikes Peak avenues downtown, still in the shadow of Pikes Peak but now situated amid a robust network of hotels and commercial buildings, paved streets and parks.

The monument commemorates the city's past achievements and looks toward the success of its future, said Dick Wilhelm of Wilhelm Monument Company, who helped bring it to fruition.

It also helps residents and visitors honor the city's beginnings, said Matt Mayberry, Colorado Springs' cultural services manager and director of the Pioneers Museum, during a dedication event Thursday afternoon.

"These locations, these historic sites in our community help to create the city that we know and love. They help to ground us in our community's past and give us direction as we move into the future," Mayberry told about 20 people who gathered for the ceremony, including city and El Paso County officials.

It was the last of several events celebrating the city's 150th anniversary, which it observed in July 2021. Thursday's event had been previously postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This monument ... recognizes Palmer, Cameron and those early citizens who had the vision and foresight to understand that the natural beauty of the Pikes Peak region was something to cherish and protect for many, many generations to come," said Mayor John Suthers, who leaves office June 6 after serving eight years in the position. "We should all be humbled to now be part of that vision and that effort as we continue to make Colorado Springs one of the most unique and desirable places in the entire United States."

Suthers read the prophetic words Cameron spoke at the site more than a century ago as he represented Palmer, who was away on business and could not attend Colorado Springs' founding ceremony:

"We can today, upon laying the corner stake in this new and to-be-flourishing city, prophecy a most successful growth and glorious future. In a few years, as we look out from the porch of some magnificent temple yet to be built ... and see the wealth and beauty spread out before us, we shall be glad to be able to look back at this day and at this simple yet suggestive ceremony and say, 'All this I saw, and part of it I was.'"

Colorado Springs has grown to more than 480,000 residents, according to figures as of July 1, 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau. It is the 39th largest city in the United States and last week U.S. News & World Report named Colorado Springs the No. 9 best place to live in the country.

"I can only hope that Gen. Palmer, Gen. Cameron and ... all those early founders would think that their vision has come to fruition," Suthers said.

The new monument was made possible by the Pikes Peak Club and the Zebulon Pike chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.