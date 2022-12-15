Meggan Herington has been named the newest director of El Paso County's Planning and Community Development department, county officials announced.

Herington, who begins her new post Jan. 4, succeeds Kevin Mastin in the role, a news release states. Mastin was appointed the department's interim executive director earlier this year while also maintaining his role as executive director of El Paso County Public Works.

Herington has served in various urban and regional planning roles across the Pikes Peak region in the last 20 years.

She's previously worked in land use and comprehensive planning for El Paso County and Colorado Springs.

In Colorado Springs, she worked her way up to become the assistant director of planning, a role she held for six years managing two divisions of the city's Planning and Community Development Department. She had direct oversight of the city's land use planning and zoning construction reviews.

She also previously worked as the planning director for the town of Monument, a role she held for about a year beginning in June 2021.

Herington is also a two-time recipient of the Colorado Springs Mayor's Award, which honored her customer service, the release states.