Residents will have the chance to learn about improvements slated for Bear Creek Regional Park at a meeting next week.
El Paso County will host the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road.
Attendees will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed upgrades, which include replacing the park's main restroom and converting its southern tennis courts to pickleball courts. County officials are also considering more forest management efforts and parking lot and roadway improvements.
For more information, residents can contact county parks Landscape Architect Paul Whalen by calling 520‐6999 or emailing paulwhalen@elpasoco.com.