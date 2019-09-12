A meeting scheduled for Thursday evening to discuss the discovery of toxic "forever chemicals" at the Air Force Academy has been postponed while organizers search for a bigger venue.
A new date for the meeting, which was slated to be held at Woodmen Valley Chapel, has not been announced.
Two weeks ago, the academy released a 15,000-page report showing that groundwater flowing into Monument Creek had been contaminated by toxic perfluorinated chemicals. The chemicals have been used for decades in various household items, as well as a firefighting foam used at military installations across the world.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said about 30 domestic or household wells exist within one mile downstream of the academy.
People with such wells have been told to switch to bottled water until their wells are tested for the chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, liver disease and high cholesterol.