El Paso County will unveil a proposal for a new nature center at a meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
County officials and representatives of Altitude Land Consultants will discuss the center proposed for the northern part of the county during the meeting at Black Forest Fire and Rescue Station 1, at 11445 Teachout Road.
Input also will be collected for a feasibility study, said Todd Marts, manager of the county's Recreation and Cultural Services.
The county now operates nature centers at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek regional parks.