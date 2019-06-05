Residents of the Regency Tower Apartments finally got information Wednesday about the next steps to take after a fire damaged several floors. For some, the situation took a turn for the worse.
The 11th floor remains under testing for poor air quality due to disturbed asbestos from the fire, leaving those residents unable to get any of their belongings - including medications. Beginning next week, residents of both the 10th and 11th floors, along with one unit on the 9th floor, will have zero access.
Residents will not have access to the building for at least two months, said Chris Weston, president of Colorado Premier Restoration Company, which is in charge of repair and inspection of Regency Tower.
Many questions from residents, such as the cause of the fire were left unanswered. However, information booths for State Farm, the building's insurance provider, and Red Cross were there to help.
The four-alarm blaze started in the hall closet between the living space and bedrooms on the 10th floor on May 24. But after “an extensive physical evidence investigation” and witness interviews, fire department investigators couldn’t determine the cause.
There is no evidence or reason to believe that the fire was the result of suspicious circumstances, the fire department said in the days after the fire.
Fire spokesman Brian Vaughan declined to elaborate on why investigators don't yet know the cause of the fire.