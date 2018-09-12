The three finalists for Colorado Springs Utilities’ top job will meet the public and answer questions Thursday evening and Saturday morning.
The finalists were announced late last month after the list was whittled down from seven semifinalists selected in July. They are Aram Benyamin, Utilities’ general manager of the Energy Supply Department; Mark Gabriel, administrator and chief executive officer of the Western Area Power Administration; and Eric Tharp, Utilities’ acting CEO and chief energy services officer.
Residents can meet the candidates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road.
Jerry Forte retired in May after more than 12 years as Utilities’ CEO. His salary was $447,200. The new CEO’s salary has yet to be determined.
Monday, Utilities’ board of directors will interview the finalists publicly. Board President Tom Strand has said the next CEO likely will be selected before the end of the year.
The finalists’ resumés and written responses to interview questions can be found at csu.org.
