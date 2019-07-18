At 23, Bailey Burns is a full-blown space enthusiast. From her first book about outer space to her high school Star Wars kick, Burns’ love for space has burned on, and now the systems engineer for Raytheon Co. in Colorado Springs has been invited to speak on a panel at The Smithsonian’s Apollo 50th: Go for the Moon celebration Saturday.
Space exploration is as much about advocacy and curiosity as it is about science and technology, said Burns, who graduated from the Colorado School of Mines.
“Public engagement was so incredible for the Apollo era, and we need to up that. There’s so much more we’re competing against, with the internet, there’s so much stuff we have to speak over when we’re talking about the moon. So it’s kind of an issue we have in terms of getting people excited about space again.”
Now she’s trying to use the internet to encourage discussions and enthusiasm about space among younger generations by posting on social media and creating her own website devoted to space.
“Everyone’s like, ‘It’s rocket science’ because they think space is super hard. And while it is kind of tricky, it’s something that everyone can have their finger in.”
When it comes to having a finger in space, Burns plays no small role. She worked on a satellite system launched into space in February as well a system that will go into the Orion capsule, a spacecraft intended to carry a crew of astronauts to destinations at or beyond low Earth orbit.
At Raytheon, which focuses on defense, government and cyber-security issues, Burns tries to synthesize every aspect of a given project to ensure that all the pieces of the hardware and software work together.
As a system engineer, “We know a little bit about a lot,” she said.
Her current project monitors “the space highway” to ensure everything in space, whether it’s debris, satellites or rockets, remain on track and do not interfere with each other.
Burns said she hopes to someday see a permanent human presence in space, whether on the moon or beyond. People will need to rely on resources outside Earth and develop a self-sustaining environment beyond our planet, she said.
Fifty years after the Apollo 11 mission, Burns looks to the past to realize her potential.
“It was this impossible feat that actually did happen and makes me really excited for the future. It’s almost like because they did it, I can do it.”
