Shannon Brice was a cat person, so you can imagine the reaction when her husband, Junior, suggested it was time to get a dog.
Now, imagine her reaction when he strongly suggested they raise a pit bull.
“Are you sure?” she asked.
He was sure.
Still, she wondered. She knew the horror stories of pit bull mayhem. The maulings. The deaths. The bans in cities across America, including Denver.
Tuesday evening, Nile greeted me at the Brices' home on the far east side of Colorado Springs. Nile, a black-and-white female pit bull, was friendly and silent. She likes everybody, but loves nobody else the way she loves Shannon. Day and night, Nile follows her master around the house, refusing to leave Shannon’s side.
Two male pit bulls, Necho and Rafa, happily share the home with Nile and Shannon and Junior.
“They are the greatest dogs,” Shannon says. “Their spirit. Their vibrancy. They are just big lovers.”
It’s blazingly obvious: Junior converted Shannon. This means the couple is troubled by Denver’s ban on pit bulls, upheld this week by Mayor Michael Hancock. The ban, in place since 1989, has led to the extermination of thousands of pit bulls within Denver city limits. The Brices can’t bring Nile, Necho and Rafa on visits to Denver.
“I think that’s terrible,” Junior says of the ban. “I think people are missing out on a good breed of dog.”
Junior, a Mitchell High grad, has lived with pit bulls for most of his life. “The only dog I’ve ever wanted. The only dog I’ve ever had,” he says. The seven pit bulls he’s considered family members never attacked anyone. “They’ve been awesome.”
He’s right. Nile and Necho and Rafa are awesome. Obedient. Playful. Adorable. Goofy. Affectionate.
But here’s the problem.
Not all pit bulls are so awesome.
The Denver pit bull ban was born from two bloody attacks. In 1986, a 3-year-old wandered into the backyard of a neighbor’s home and was killed by a pit bull.
In 1989, 58-year-old minister Wilbur Billingsley was walking to the store in his historic neighborhood on the east edge of downtown Denver when Tate, a 5-year-old pit bull, attacked him.
Norman Cabel, a neighbor, ended the attack when he shot Tate dead with a shotgun. Billingsley suffered more than 70 bites, two broken legs and a busted knee cap.
All dog breeds, from dachshund to Great Dane, attack humans, but a limited number of breeds own the might to leave a 3-year-old dead or a 58-year-old minister with shattered legs.
The Brices, to their credit, refuse to run from the truth. Yes, they say, pit bulls can become dangerous if owners fail to train with tenacity and rigor and love. Of course, other large dog breeds can also develop into frightening beasts.
“The potential is there, which means the responsibility is there,” says Shannon, a Doherty High grad. “They have a strong bite. They have a big mouth.”
Junior has utter control over his pit bulls. If they misbehave, even slightly, he has only to point and show a stern face and his dogs instantly fall into submission. He is, no doubt, the master.
While standing beside Junior and his obedient pit bulls, I was reminded of how much we craft our canines. Dogs look to us for guidance. Dogs become the dogs we teach them to be. A human who failed is behind a violent dog.
Bronwen Dickey wrote “Pit Bull: The Battle Over an American Icon,” a 2016 book that examines our nation’s most complex dog problem. In her research, she discovered that in the 1870s, spitz dog breeds were considered deadly. Remember, cuddly pomeranians and corgis are members of the spitz breed.
Scientists had yet to understand rabies, and at the time spitz breeds were considered special carriers of the disease along with being especially hostile.
An 1876 New York Times editorial lambasted all things spitz: “There are but four venomous beasts among the fauna of the United States. These are the rattlesnake, the copperhead, the moccasin, and the Spitz dog, and of the four, the latter is by far the most aggressive and deadly in its hostility to man.”
An American crusade spread. Spitz dogs were banned. Spitz dogs were considered demonic. Spitz dogs were put to death.
“The most unsettling aspect of the 1870s spitz panic is that Americans seemed to take so much pleasure in it,” Dickey writes. “The act of hating both the dogs and the people who owned them energized large swaths of the populace.”
The attacks in Denver and elsewhere offer one truth about pit bulls. These powerful, full-of-life dogs can deliver tragedy if poorly trained by owners.
The Brices' home reveals another truth. A valid truth. A beautiful truth. A truth that cannot be dismissed. A truth I ponder while remembering Nile licking my hand as she gazed straight at me through eyes filled with trust.