BALTIMORE — In states where medical marijuana is legal, researchers reported a reduction of pain and an increase in worked hours by residents older than 51 who use the alternative medicine, according to a new study released by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Temple University.
The study, titled “The Effect of Medical Marijuana Laws on Health and Labor Supply,” appeared in the spring 2019 issue of the “Journal of Policy Analysis and Management.” It suggests medical marijuana laws may improve the health and employment prospects of older Americans.
“Our study is important because of the limited availability of clinical trial data on the effects of medical marijuana,” says Lauren Hersch Nicholas, assistant professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Health Policy and Management. “While several studies point to improved pain control with medical marijuana, research has largely ignored older adults even though they experience the highest rates of medical issues that could be treated with medical marijuana.”