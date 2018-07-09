Medical issues persist for Penny, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's month-old giraffe

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest giraffe might have a deep muscular tear in her back leg, so the staff will wait to see whether her mobility increases as she continues on pain medication and antibiotics, the zoo’s Facebook page says.
Veterinarians put Penny under general anesthesia Sunday to do more diagnoses, and get clear X-ray and ultrasound images, because she hadn’t laid down since Wednesday. The staff looked more closely at the swollen area of her right back leg and collected fluids for testing.
The exam didn’t reveal broken bones or dislocations, so veterinarians diagnosed her with a muscular tear.
“We are still hopeful she can recover, but we are concerned,” a Facebook update says. Zoo staff tried several slings, but they didn’t work for her.
“She was using it to put all of her weight on, which wasn’t good for her circulation,” spokeswoman Jenny Koch said in an email. “Instead, we’ve been helping her (lie) down last night and today, which is helping her get some rest for both her legs and overall restorative sleep.”
Penny’s health has been a near-constant concern since her June 4 birth. She was found days later splayed in the stall she shared with her mother, Muziki.
When an animal is splayed, its legs go out from under it in an unnatural way. The condition varies from being easily treatable to fatal, according to zoo officials.
Zoo staff decided that day to name her earlier than planned. Partly a tradition and partly a superstition, the zoo usually doesn’t name animals until they are 30 days old. But because her condition can be fatal and her caretakers grew close to her, they named Penny, the zoo’s 200th giraffe calf.
Despite multiple setbacks, she’s been eating more and having normal urination and bowel movements in recent days, zoo staff members say.
“Her care team is adjusting the medications she’s receiving to try and strike the right balance to help her get some regenerative rest,” a July 6 Facebook update says.
Giraffe Laikipia still had a baby on the way, Koch said.