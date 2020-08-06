A medical device manufacturer in Monument saw one of the largest July outbreaks of coronavirus in El Paso County, although the company states employees caught the disease outside of work.
Six workers at Jabil, 1051 Synthes Ave., test positive for COVID-19 while 37 other employees have probable cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The state defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or group within a two-week period.
The outbreak was identified on July 28, according the state health department.
Jabil's Monument location employs about 1,000 people and contractors who manufacture orthopedic and neurological products for joint reconstruction, trauma, spine, sports medicine and other uses, according to the company's website. The company has about 700 people working on site, said Michelle Smith, a company spokeswoman.
Company contract tracing revealed no indication the six infected employees contracted COVID-19 at work, Smith said.
"All indications point to community spread outside of our facility, not an outbreak in our facility," she said.
The company said its contact tracing is done by Jabil employees trained and certified by protocols provided by Johns Hopkins University. The company used detailed and structured interviews with employees and electronic records, such as badge activity and security camera footage to do contact tracing, Smith said.
To help prevent spread of the virus, those with probable cases are in quarantine, Smith said.
The company is also starting new preventative measures including more COVID-19 testing, rolling out wearable technology to assist in social distancing and contact tracing, and the installation of ultraviolet lighting and filtration systems to maintain the site's air quality, she said.
Earlier Jabil measures included enhanced cleaning, screening employees for high temperatures, and mandatory social distancing, Smith said.
The Jabil outbreak was one of 16 in El Paso County during July and one of three in an office or indoor workspace, according to state data.
The county has documented 4,940 coronavirus cases during the pandemic, with 138 deaths, county records showed.
Two other El Paso County outbreaks involving more than 30 people in July happened at Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation Clinic and Lark Springs, which provides Alzheimer's and dementia care.