Thanks to healthy snowpack and large spring runoff, Medano Creek at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is already flowing stronger than normal this season.
According to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Medano Creek is already flowing at 160% of the average. Medano Creek’s flow is now forecast to be over 160% of average in depth and duration for 2019. Due to very high snowpack and cold temperatures, this year’s peak flow is also not expected until early June rather than late May.
If you’re lucky enough to catch the Medano Creek while it’s still flowing, there are numerous outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy including surfing, wading, skimboarding, floating, sand castle building, and sand-sculpting.
Medano Pass Primitive Road will likely be closed before the first creek crossing within the next few weeks due to dangerously high water levels and will not open all the way over the pass until after flow has reached its peak.
If you’re planning on visiting this popular destination, be sure to arrive early to avoid traffic, overflowing parking lots, full campgrounds, and large crowds.