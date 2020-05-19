- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
A fast-food restaurant, nursing home, and metal manufacturer are the latest businesses to report outbreaks of COVID-19 in El Paso County, public health officials said Tuesday.
Three McDonald’s employees at the 535 Airport Creek Point restaurant, two employees of Springs Fabrication at 850 Aeroplaza Drive, and two residents of Cheyenne Mountain Center, at 835 Tenderfoot Hill Road have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from El Paso County Public Health.
Cheyenne Mountain Center and Springs Fabrication did not respond to requests for comment. A manager at McDonald’s declined to comment.
An outbreak is considered two or more people in the same location testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The health department also identified a fourth positive case at the Goodwill store at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway and the Walmart at 1575 Space Center Drive. Outbreaks at each store were reported this week.
Health officials are encouraging anyone showing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.
The number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities statewide has grown to 240 as reported Tuesday, from 170 reported two weeks ago, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
State data updated Tuesday show 968 Coloradans have died directly because of COVID-19, and 289 others who tested positive for the disease, died but not because of it. More than 22,480 Coloradans have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the data.
The Gazette’s Liz Henderson contributed to this report.
Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com. Twitter: @oliviaprentzel