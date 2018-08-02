McDonald's is apologizing to a pregnant woman who says she took a sip of her morning latte and tasted cleaning fluid. Sarah Douglas ordered a coffee from the drive thru of her local McDonald's in Alberta, Canada. Douglas says she started driving, took a sip, and immediately halted to a stop.
"Threw my hazard lights on and pulled into the ditch and spit it out," Douglas told Canada's Global News, which reports that she's 8 months pregnant with her third child. "I grabbed some water that was in my car and swished my mouth out."
"My tongue felt fuzzy and my mouth felt almost numb," she said to CTV.
The expectant mother later found out why her latte was frothy with soap and her mouth was burning. She went back to the McDonald's to tell the staff about the tainted drink and learned that the latte machine was attached to cleaning solution.