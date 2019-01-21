McDivitt Law Firm is offering a helping hand to government employees affected by the government shutdown by giving away King Soopers gift cards at their local offices on Tuesday.
Starting at 8 a.m., employees affected by the shutdown with a valid federal ID can pick up a $40 gift card at McDivitt offices in downtown Colorado Springs, Aurora and Pueblo.
"Those who are early in their careers and don't have a savings built, while living paycheck to paycheck, the shutdown is really starting to affect them," said Lisa Bush, director of marketing for McDivitt Law Firm. "It isn't a lot, but we are hoping it can make a difference."
Bush emphasized that the gift cards are not first come, first served. If a federal employee would like a card but cannot make it to a location until later in the day, the firm will make sure a gift card is available at a more convenient time.
The law firm ordered 500 gift cards from King Soopers to hand out, not knowing how many federal employees are likely to take the offer. If requests exceed the number of gift cards on hand, the law firm will order more, Bush said.
Locations of McDivitt Law Firm are: Colorado Springs, 19 E. Cimarron St.; Aurora, 14261 E. Fourth Ave, suite 300; and Pueblo, 409 N. Grand Ave., suite D.
Gift cards will be available until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The law firm said it purchased the gift cards in bulk last week, receiving a small discount from King Soopers.