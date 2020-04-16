- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Following the City of Manitou Springs' announcement Wednesday that the indefinite closure of the Manitou Incline would continue, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is urging residents to comply with the closure.
“We have been made aware of enforcement issues in regard to the City of Manitou’s decision to close the Manitou Incline," Suthers said in a press release Thursday. "While the City of Colorado Springs manages the Incline, the bottom portion of the Incline is within the jurisdiction of the City of Manitou and subject to any emergency orders it may issue.
Manitou had closed the Incline and the Metro shuttle back on March 18, but the City of Colorado Springs had repudiated that closure, citing their joint-jurisdiction agreement. Colorado Springs did not close the Incline, but are now acknowledging that Manitou Springs does have the authority to do so.
"Manitou has made a decision to enact an emergency closure of the Incline within its city limits," Suthers said. "They have the legal authority to do so, and the City of Colorado Springs encourages all residents to comply with Manitou’s temporary emergency order.”
The Incline attracts an average of 1,000 visitors per day and is one of the leading outdoor activities in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
"Due to the large number of visitors on the Incline, social distancing requirements and proper mask usage cannot be properly enforced, thus it is in the interest of safety that the Incline is closed," the City of Manitou Springs said in a press release Wednesday.