Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Tuesday he supports Gov. Jared Polis's extension of the statewide stay-at-home order, and that the step will help "flatten the curve" for coronavirus cases locally.

The mayor said officials at the El Paso County Department of Public Health who are "analyzing a constant stream of data," recently performed predictive modeling that shows a "dramatic reduction" in the number of cases that will result from abiding by the stay-at-home order.

"We're pleased that the number of hospitalizations and positive tests has declined in the last several days," Suthers said during a news conference. "We hope that trend continues."

Daily hospitalizations in El Paso County have dropped from 12 on March 31 to three on Sunday, data from the county health department shows. The number of daily positive cases has also dropped, to 12 as of Monday from 33 on April 2, Dr. Leon Kelly, public health deputy medical director, said.

"The data analysis will determine if the stay-at-home order can be lifted or modified on April 27," Suthers said, adding that the governor was "optimistic" when the two spoke Monday night. Polis on Monday extended the statewide stay-at-home order until April 26.

The mayor was joined by Kelly, Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski and Colorado Springs Fire Chief Ted Collas at the region's emergency management office Tuesday to accept the first round of cloth masks to be used by public safety officials. The masks were donated by sewing, church and veteran groups, and individuals, Suthers said.

"We put out a call for help, and this city answers," Suthers said. "In Colorado Springs, that's just what we do."

The mayor urged residents to take the governor's order seriously, and to adhere to the state's recommendation of wearing a face mask when leaving the home.

"Failure to comply will only extend this difficulty and will increase the negative impacts on our community's physical, mental and financial well being ..." he said. "I'm confident the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County will rise to the occasion."

