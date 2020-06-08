PHOTOS: Colorado Springs vigil in honor of Breonna Taylor, remembering lives lost to police brutality.
Mayor John Suthers said he will not extend the city's curfew after five days of peaceful protests in Colorado Springs.
The 10 p.m. curfew, which went into effect last Wednesday, was placed on the fifth day of consecutive protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police.
As peaceful daytime protests stretched into the night, there was "confrontational conduct that endangered the police, protesters, bystanders and both public and private property," Suthers said.
Since the curfew was implemented, protests have remained peaceful.
“A tremendous amount of credit belongs to our citizens who have engaged in speech and assembly in Colorado Springs in the highest traditions of social action in America," he said.
“They have been vocal and passionate about their worthy cause, but respectful of their fellow citizens and public and private property. My sincere gratitude to leaders of the protest who have steered those protesting police brutality away from other groups who do not share their message and their commitment to nonviolent methods."
Suthers also thanked the Colorado Springs Police Department, who he said "has worked hard to ensure First Amendment protection of speech and assembly, while also providing for the public health, safety and welfare."
The mayor said he will reinstate the curfew if protests turn violent and property is damaged. He asked protesters to avoid blocking traffic.
