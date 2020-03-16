The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County declared states of emergency in response to the coronavrius in a move that could deliver federal aid and allow medically-trained volunteers to help health agencies.
Mayor John Suthers issued the declaration Monday morning to make the city eligible for federal aid and allow him to quickly address the situation, according to a news release. The declaration could allow him to set curfews and close certain venues, on advice from health officials, he said.
“This should not be cause for further alarm, but a signal that our city continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner,” he said in a statement.
It is unknown how much federal aid Colorado Springs could receive, he said. But it is expected to help small businesses, laid-ff workers and health departments. It is not expected to help with city budget shortfalls, which could be big, he said.
As of Monday afternoon, Suthers said he didn't plan order the closure of bars and restaurants. He said business have asked the city to keep them open.
But the city's plans could change based on advice from public health officials, Suthers said.
"This is so fluid and you have to listen to the health professionals," he said.
Earlier on Monday, Denver Mayor Micheal Hancock ordered the closure of indoor dining at bars and restaurants.
El Paso County Commission chairman Mark Waller signed an emergency declaration over the weekend to activate the Medical Reserve Corps, a group of 200 volunteers to help respond to the virus.
Volunteers with the corps are answering questions from residents at the El Paso County Public Health’s call center and may help with additional tasks, such as testing, if needed, said Mike Ware CEO of El Paso County Medical Society.
The volunteers included nurses, physician assistants and other members of the medical profession, most of whom are working in the field and have been trained in dealing with communicable disease, he said.
He said the corps has never had a problem with providing the county with enough volunteers, because they were too busy with their jobs. He could not say how many volunteers were helping at the call center.
El Paso County residents with non-urgent questions about the outbreak can reach the health department at 719-575-8888.